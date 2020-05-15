Results of a post-mortem conducted on the remains of Keroche heiress Tecra Muigai have shown the cause of her death as inconclusive.

The autopsy which had been postponed twice was finally conducted at the Lee Funeral Home on Tuesday with representatives of the family and her boyfriend Omar Lali present.

Though the pathologists had identified injuries that could have led to her death, the family and her boyfriend could not agree on the final report.

While the pathologist and Omar's lawyer agreed that the test supported the accidental fall assertion, the family insisted that their daughter was pushed.

Sources disclosed that the body of the deceased showed no signs of struggle before death and had no defense injuries to indicate any foul play.

The initial report indicated that the cause of death was trauma to the left side of her face, most probably as a result of a fall. The trauma resulted in a cut, a concussion and internal bleeding.

The two parties are expected to try once more to agree on the report before the deceased is laid to rest in a private ceremony.

