Independent Policing Oversight Authority(IPOA) has opened a probe into shooting of Wycliffe Vincent Oduor.

Oduor was a suspect in the 2019 Nairobi West ATM heist, and was killed on Tuesday evening.

However, Lawyer Cliff Ombeta claimed that Oduor who was he was representing was murdered after he was taken from his home by officers.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Oduor was gunned down during a fierce shootout at Kayole junction in Nairobi.

Vincent Oduor when he was arrested after the Sh.72-Million ATM heist

DCI's claims

"Armed with pistols and riding on a motorbike, the three started robbing members of the public at the said location, a scene which attracted the attention of a team of Kayole detectives on patrol," a police statement indicated.

According to the DCI, detectives on patrol were responding to a distress call from members of the public at Kayole junction where they found the gang terrorizing and robbing area residents.

They reportedly defied orders to surrender and, instead, engaged the officers in a gunfire exchange that left the said suspect dead.

Police find body

Detectives said they recovered a pistol and a kitchen knife from the felled suspect, adding that the other two gang members escaped on a motorcycle but a hunt for them is underway.