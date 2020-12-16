Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was on Wednesday summoned by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

IPOA is investigating an incident where the Governor claimed to have been harassed by police during a press briefing on November 30, 2020.

Sonko along with Nairobi Members of County Assembly (MCAs) who were against his impeachment had gathered at Riverside Estate in Lavington, Nairobi.

As the presser continued, six police Land Cruiser vehicles arrived at the scene with armed police officers.

The officers claimed that the meeting had violate the Covid-19 safety protocols.

After the MCAs resisted, the police lobbed teargas to disperse the meeting and subsequently arrested the Governor.

Sonko Impeachment

The summons came on a day when the Senate begun hearings on the Governor's impeachment.

Governor Sonko reported to the Senate chambers along with his lawyers and were given a chance to address the gathering.