Kiss 100 presenter Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o has announced when he intends to resign from his job at the station in order to vie for the Lang’ata MP seat.
Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]
Jalang'o says his transition from radio has already been arranged.
Speaking in an interview with SPM Buzz on Thursday, October 7, Jalang’o said his last month at Kiss 100 with be on February 2022.
“First things first, February 9th will be my last day on the radio so that I can focus on politics, that is a transition we have already arranged,” he said, adding that he would also step back from running his private businesses.
“Arena Media has its Managing Director and CEO, I will only be an investor and chairman. At Jalang’o TV I have already begun training other hosts like Violetta Ngina,” the media personality said.
According to a politician who spoke to this writer, the constitution requires civil servants to resign at least six months to the polls but is unclear for aspirants who are entrepreneurs or employed by private firms.
IEBC set February 9 as the deadline for public officers to resign if they intend to vie in the upcoming elections.
The Ethics and Anticorruption Commission said that it would not approve candidates who will have breached this requirement.
In preparation for the elections, Jalas has formally filed a deed poll to change his name from Felix Odiwuor to Jalang’o Jalang’o.
“By next month all my identification documents will read Jalang’o Jalang’o just like Miguna Miguna. I don’t want people to get to the voting booth and wonder who Felix is because many people don’t know my official name,” he explained.
The media personality is likely to spend approximately Sh50 million on his campaign to oust current Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir.
“I was just talking with my team the other day and we were talking about how much this campaign would easily cost us. We were almost getting to Sh50 million.
"Easily at Ksh50 million because we were talking about the number of voters and wards in my constituency Lang'ata. Say t-shirts alone. You want at least 1,000 people to wear them in each ward. I have 157,000 voters. So if you are able to get to least 50% of that we are talking about crazy, crazy money," he told blogger Robert Alai in an interview.
