Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Speaking in an interview with SPM Buzz on Thursday, October 7, Jalang’o said his last month at Kiss 100 with be on February 2022.

“First things first, February 9th will be my last day on the radio so that I can focus on politics, that is a transition we have already arranged,” he said, adding that he would also step back from running his private businesses.

“Arena Media has its Managing Director and CEO, I will only be an investor and chairman. At Jalang’o TV I have already begun training other hosts like Violetta Ngina,” the media personality said.

According to a politician who spoke to this writer, the constitution requires civil servants to resign at least six months to the polls but is unclear for aspirants who are entrepreneurs or employed by private firms.

IEBC set February 9 as the deadline for public officers to resign if they intend to vie in the upcoming elections.

The Ethics and Anticorruption Commission said that it would not approve candidates who will have breached this requirement.

In preparation for the elections, Jalas has formally filed a deed poll to change his name from Felix Odiwuor to Jalang’o Jalang’o.

“By next month all my identification documents will read Jalang’o Jalang’o just like Miguna Miguna. I don’t want people to get to the voting booth and wonder who Felix is because many people don’t know my official name,” he explained.

The media personality is likely to spend approximately Sh50 million on his campaign to oust current Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir.

Kamene Goro and Jalang'o Pulse Live Kenya

“I was just talking with my team the other day and we were talking about how much this campaign would easily cost us. We were almost getting to Sh50 million.