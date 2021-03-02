The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has officially been named as Africa's best airport by the Airports Council International (ACI).

JKIA surpassed many similar facilities which serve 5 - 15 million passengers per year in the the continent to be named as the 2020 Best Airport by Size and Region.

The Moi International Airport (MIA), Mombasa, won the 2020 Best Airport by Size and Region under 2 million passenger per year in Africa.

The two airports won the awards based on a survey conducted under the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Survey.

ASQ is the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking programme. The survey captures passengers’ experience at all airport passenger contact points at more than 300 airports worldwide.

In an earlier recognition, ACI had noted that Kenya Airports Authority's (KAA) Voice of the Customer initiative had a significant contribution to the airports' top rank.

“Winning these awards is a reaffirmation of our commitment to providing our customers with a stress-free travel experience. We are truly excited and encouraged by these prestigious awards which herald a new horizon in our customer satisfaction journey across our airports,” KAA ag. Managing Director, Alex Gitari stated.