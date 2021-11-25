JSC Summons Sonko over exposé on Justice Said Chitembwe

"The attention of JSC has been drawn to several video clips, social media posts, cell phone recordings released by you in which Hon. Justice Said Juma Chitembewe’s conduct as judge has been brought to question.

"Consequently, the JSC resolved to initiate proceedings against Hon. Juma Chitembwe on its own motion pursuant to the provisions of article 168 (1) and (2) of the constitution.

“JSC will require your personal attendance to testify as a witness in the aforesaid matter which will proceed for oral hearing on Tuesday, December 14, 2012,” reads part of the summon.

In his response, Sonko acknowledged to have received the summon from JSC, commenting them for acting on his complains with the desired swiftness.

“I thank the JSC for their speedy action with regard to the rot in the Judiciary I have been airing. The JSC has now officially summoned me to appear before it to shed light on the incidences of corruption in the Judiciary that I have been highlighting. I'm hopeful and I have a lot of faith that the JSC shall conduct independent and impartial investigations,” wrote Sonko.

Sonko Leaks

This comes just as a Nairobi Magistrate's Court granted orders to have the politician barred from releasing more of his "leaks" until a suit before the court is decided.

"Pending hearing Inter Partes hearing the defendants are hereby restrained from publishing further statements and articles forthwith as regards the plaintiffs," Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga ruled.

Kenyans celebrate Sonko Leaks

However, Kenyans continue to celebrate Sonko's recordings and subsequent leaks, treating the practice as a sign of solidarity with the common mwananchi (citizen).

One Edgar Shivachi, a Twitter user, on November 16 posted: "Mike Sonko thank you for exposing Judicial rot in this country Many Kenyans are suffering through court systems."

Another, Mwanthi Vincent on November 25 remarked: "Sonko leaks enables Kenyans to know who their leaders are! He cares for the ordinary Mwananchi."

Sonko's politician colleagues, however, have expressed their disapproval of his methods, some having been victims of the now famous 'sonko recordings'.

Suna East Member of Parliament (MP) Junet Muhamed on Thursday asked lawyer Ahmednasir: "SC how sure are you that those issues raised are real? Who is sure that JSC is corrupt? Who knows if the judges are corrupt, who knows if Sonko is an accomplice?"

The Genesis

Sonko had appeared in an interview with KTN on Tuesday, November 23, where he said that he began publishing his phone calls when rescuing residents of South B estate in Nairobi during demolitions that were taking place at midnight.