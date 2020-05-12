The post-poll coalition between the Jubilee party and independence party KANU has been suspended just a week after it was consummated.

This is after Jubilee deputy Secretary-General Caleb Kosittany and three others filed an appeal with the Political Parties Tribunal.

The petitioners sought orders to have the political union declared "invalid, illegal and of no effect in law".

Jubilee-KANU coalition suspended, 1 condition issued after appeal at Political Parties Tribunal

Mr Kosittany and his fellow petitioners also sought to have any action taken by coalition invalidated. One such action was the ouster of Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and Majority Whip Susan Kihika.

Orders from the Tribunal

The Political Parties Tribunal ruled that the coalition will only take effect after the NEC approval.

"An interim order is hereby issued restraining Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and acting Chairman Nelson Dzuya from making any coalition agreements on behalf of the Jubilee party, with any party/parties without a valid, formal, resolution of a duly convened National Executive Committee of Jubilee party," the orders read in part.

The orders also declared the decisions made by the coalition, which included the ouster of Senator Susan Kihika as Majority Whip, null and void.

"Meanwhile, in the interest of justice, an interim order is hereby issued declaring that any decision or action founded on the coalition agreement purportedly signed between Jubilee party and Kanu on 4th May and approved/confirmed by the Registrar of Political Parties in null and void and of no effect," the orders read.

The Jubilee Party, Mr Tuju and Mr Dzuya have been given seven days to file their responses to the appeal.

A virtual hearing of the matter is scheduled for May 21, 2020.