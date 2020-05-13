Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has confirmed plans by the party to expel 5 nominated Senators who snubbed State House meeting.

Senators Iman Falhada Dekow, Waqo Naomi Jillo, Pregei Victor, Seneta, Mary Yiane and Millicent Omanga were named on the list.

According to SG Tuju, the five were expelled on grounds of gross insubordination and gross misconduct.

He added that they received messages but they did not bother to send apologies for not attending meeting.

On Monday President Kenyatta had invited a Jubilee Parliamentary Group Meeting at State House, Nairobi.

Tuju said the invite to Senators for the meeting came directly from President Kenyatta.

Wrangles inside Jubilee

The meeting laster saw the ouster of Elegeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika from the senate leadership.

Senators Murkomen and Kihika, who were kicked out as Majority Leader and Majority Whip, respectively have since defied their removal from the positions.

“We can’t run the country through forgery,” Murkomen said as he criticized Jubilee Party for the way it handled the meeting at State House.

State House confirmed the changes through a dispatch from the President’s spokesperson, which stated that 20 lawmakers attended the meeting.