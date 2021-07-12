Judiciary confirms CJ Martha Koome's official Twitter handle

Through the official Judiciary handle, the arm of government confirmed the unverified @CJMarthaKoome as the CJ's online presence.

The account was created in May 2021, presumably after CJ Koome was confirmed as the nation's 15th Head of the Judiciary.

At the time of publication, the account had already garnered close to 20,000 followers.

The confirmation is essential given the number of parody accounts which are created by impersonators online and are at times used to spread fake news.

In addition, such accounts created by State officials serve to ensure timely and accurate information is disseminated to the public in accordance with the requirements of the Constitution.

CJ Koome's first days in office

July 21 will mark CJ Koome's second month since she took the oath of office as Kenya's first female Head of Judiciary.

One of her first monumental tasks was to facilitate the swearing-in of 34 new judges and magistrates of the Republic of Kenya.

Speaking in an interview with KTN’s Sophia Wanuna on the same evening, Havi also condemned President Kenyatta’s decision to leave out six judges from the list of appointees.

“There is always a problem with the decisions President Kenyatta makes. A few weeks ago we said what will determine the legacy of the Chief Justice will substantially be the manner which she relates with the Executive," the lawyer spoke.

Her predecessors were accused of sabotage after attempting to interrogate the subject of Uhuru's left out names in the appointments.

"Both Willy Mutunga and David Maraga have opted to totally bypass Martha Koome in their bid to impose their own legal philosophy and interpretation of the Constitution on her, in effect implying that the current CJ is incapable of carrying out her duties to their lofty standards of supposed perfection.