The Judiciary has confirmed that a section of a highly publicized ruling issued by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) was forged.

The Judiciary posted a copy of the original ruling following claims of forgery raised by lawyer Victor Lee who is representing Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju.

The ruling containing the forged parts was first shared by former State House operative Dennis Itumbi and contained a stamp indicating that it had been served to the Senate.

The original ruling in order number 2, temporarily halted the decision by the Registrar of Political Parties to recognize the coalition agreement deposited on May 4.

"That pending the hearing and determination inter parties this honorable tribunal is pleased to issue an interim order staying the decision of the 1st respondent in her letter dated 8th May, 2020, recognizing a coalition agreement purportedly signed between the 1st and 2nd interested parties and deposited on 4th May, 2020," the original ruling read in part.

However, the order served to the Senate was substantially altered and contained an order number and 5 and 6 which purported to nullify any decisions founded on the recognition of the coalition between Jubilee and Kanu.

"Meantime in the interest of justice, an interim order be and is hereby issued declaring that any decision or action founded on the coalition agreement purportedly signed between the 1st and 2nd interested parties and deposited on 4th May, 2020 and approved/confirmed by the first respondent vide her letter of 08.05.2020 confirmed by the 1st respondent is null and void and of no effect," the forged order read.

On Tuesday, Murkomen said he was unaware of the forgery while Itumbi is yet to pull down the forged ruling on his social media platforms.

It remains to be seen if a criminal investigation will be undertaken.

Read Also: Jubilee-KANU coalition suspended, 1 condition issued