Anne Kananu Mwenda has been sworn as the Nairobi County Deputy Governor.

Ms. Kananu was sworn in shortly after her nomination was approved by the Nairobi County Assembly.

Ms. Mwenda promised to work with the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) for the people of Nairobi.

"I affirm my commitment to serve the people of Nairobi with utmost dedication, focus, discipline and integrity. I equal affirm and commit in the same vein to work and cooperate with the Director General of the Nairobi Metropolitan Service, Major General Badi with his team, to ensure the transferred functions are further strengthened and supported to meet the aspirations of the people of Nairobi," said Kananu shortly after being sworn in.

Her swearing in comes shortly after the Nairobi County Assembly approved her nomination as the Deputy Governor of the City County.

"I now want to declare Anne Kananu Mwenda as per the report of the Select Committee on appointment validly nominated to the Deputy Governor position of Nairobi County," said Deputy Speaker Geoffrey Majiwa.

Ms. Mwenda promised to work with the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) for the people of Nairobi.

Anne Kananu was nominated in February last year by former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko was recently impeached.