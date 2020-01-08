High Court Judge Weldon Korir on Wednesday issued a fresh ultimatum after lawyer Miguna Miguna filed a new application in court.

Miguna, through his lawyers, asked the court to issue orders compelling the government to allow him to return to Kenya.

High Court Judge Weldon Korir ordered the government to respond to the new application by Thursday with a hearing of the petition set for Friday.

The judge also ruled that his previous orders which compelled the government to facilitate the embattled lawyer's free passage into Kenya still stand.

Through lawyer Christopher Marwa, the Kenyan Government told the court that it could not be held responsible for Miguna's woes saying that far as the government is concerned, there is no reason why Miguna has not returned.

Miguna removed from Air France plane

The new development comes just hours after Miguna was asked to disembark from an Air France flight that was headed to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Miguna now claims that the Office of the President is monitoring all Kenya-bound flight records to ensure he does not return.

"These are targeted RED ALERTS. Uhuru Kenyatta has issued blanket RED ALERTS against all airlines and flights to Kenya. The RED ALERTS are not 'old' or '2018 alerts'. Despot Kenyatta compels all airlines to send him lists of passengers before flights depart in order to stop me

"Fellow Kenyans: Let us be honest and admit the obvious fact that the person violating my rights and preventing me from entering Kenya in defiance of numerous court orders is Uhuru Kenyatta - urged on by Raila Odinga. Uhuru Kenyatta has not complied with any court order. None," he tweeted on Wednesday.