Former Vice President and Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Thursday became the first politician to publicly contribute to the COVID 19 emergency Response Fund,

Musyoka presented a cheque of Sh3 million and 10 tons of material food stuffs which will be distributed to vulnerable families.

"Always be mindful of the need to remain transparent we are happy this team is composed of captains of industry, because as we face-up to this challenge its important Kenyans are kept informed of what is happening and want to see transparency especially this time we are faced by this tremendous challenge," Musyoka said during the handover held at the KICC.

The donations were presented through the former VP's family Foundation, Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation, and were received by Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) CEO Jane Karuku who is chairing the Covid19 Response Fund.

On Wednesday, Equity Group CEO James Mwangi became the highest ranking individual donor to the Response Fund after he gave a personal donation of Sh300 million.

Mwangi's donation surpassed the contribution made by corporate titans such as Safaricom and KCB Group which have donated Sh 200million and Sh150 million respectively.

Political figures have been under pressure to reciprocate the donations they have hitherto made in public fundraisers and churches - to the Covid19 fund.