Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is at Jubilee Headquarters for the signing of a post-election agreement between the two parties.

Kalonzo was accompanied by top officials at Wiper Party including Senator Mutula Kilonzo, Chirau Ali Makwere and Judith Sijeny.

Jubilee Party was represented by Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and ousted Deputy David Murathe.

At the same event, Isaac Ruto also led his Chama Cha Mashinani party into signing a cooperation agreement with Jubilee party.

Photos from the event, Courtesy

