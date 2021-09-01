Kalonzo reveals plan for free university education if elected president

Speaking in an interview with Radio Jambo on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, he explained that he has an improved economy and elimination of corruption would provide the needed resources.

He empathised with Kenyan parents who are struggling to pay school fees, more students who are unable to join Form One.

The Wiper Party leader recalled that as Education Minister, he championed the welfare of students and even abolished corporal punishment in schools.

“I’m at the frontline to ensure that there is free secondary education and at the university level, I don’t understand why HELB charges interest. I am an alumnus of the University of Nairobi and if you look at the hostels students live in, there are deplorable and unacceptable.

“Free secondary education and going towards free university education. Those are things we have talked about. Our resources are becoming easily available due to oil exploration and other hydrocarbons...if this economy is the cornerstone in our region, with proper management and get rid of corruption, Kenyans will see wonders,” Kalonzo explained.

He added that upon assuming power, he would issue a moratorium to corrupt individuals to surrender ill-gotten wealth or face the law.

“Tutawapatia wote ambao watahusishwa na ufisadi miezi sita kurejesha hizo hela ama washikwe kisheria… Suala la ufisadi ni la muhimu na ndio maana ninataka sisi tufanye mapinduzi si mabadiliko…” Kalonzo expressed.

He also said he would establish a 24-hour economy with three 8-hour working shifts to encourage people to do business even at night.

"Wakenya wasikate tamaa. Mambo ni magumu hasa kipindi hiki cha COVID-19 ila yatakuwa mazuri tutakapochukua uongozi,” he assured.

The former VP gave a tale that in the past when he was a member of Bunge FC, he once scored a goal against German MPs in a match that was played at midnight.