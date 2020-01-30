The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has banned 17 brands of maize flour over what they termed as non-compliance issues following an inspection.

Kebs noted that consumers had also raised complaints on the specific brands.

"While conducting its mandate of Market Surveillance, Kebs has tested maize meal brands and has found some of them to contain levels of aflatoxins higher than the requirement of the relevant Kenya Standard making them unsafe for human consumption," the letter signed by Director of Surveillance Peter Kaigwara read in part.

The brands were listed as follows:-