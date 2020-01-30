The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has banned 17 brands of maize flour over what they termed as non-compliance issues following an inspection.
Kebs noted that consumers had also raised complaints on the specific brands.
"While conducting its mandate of Market Surveillance, Kebs has tested maize meal brands and has found some of them to contain levels of aflatoxins higher than the requirement of the relevant Kenya Standard making them unsafe for human consumption," the letter signed by Director of Surveillance Peter Kaigwara read in part.
The brands were listed as follows:-
- Dola by Eldoret Grain Millers
- Tetema by Eldoret Grains Limited
- African king by African Kings maize millers
- Unique by Ndosha Limited
- Mlo by Bidii Limited
- City Corn Maize Meal by Central Afya Bora Maize Millers
- Sarafina Maize Meal by Century Millers
- Tosha Maize Meal by Godmesa Foods and Allied limited
- Ahiba Maize Meal by Grango Suba Millers
- Hakika Best by Halisi Maize Millers
- Budget Maize Meal by Karibu Flour Mills
- Wema Maize Meal by Luma Millers Limited
- Jomba by Machakos Millers
- Adardere Mupa by Mbaitu Maize Milling
- Afya by Meru Multipurpose Cooperative Society
- Uzima by Sigose Farm Company Limited
- Sungura by Sungura Unga Millers