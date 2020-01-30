The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has banned 17 brands of maize flour over what they termed as non-compliance issues following an inspection.

Kebs noted that consumers had also raised complaints on the specific brands.

"While conducting its mandate of Market Surveillance, Kebs has tested maize meal brands and has found some of them to contain levels of aflatoxins higher than the requirement of the relevant Kenya Standard making them unsafe for human consumption," the letter signed by Director of Surveillance Peter Kaigwara read in part.

The brands were listed as follows:-

  1. Dola by Eldoret Grain Millers
  2. Tetema by Eldoret Grains Limited
  3. African king by African Kings maize millers
  4. Unique by Ndosha Limited
  5. Mlo by Bidii Limited
  6. City Corn Maize Meal by Central Afya Bora Maize Millers
  7. Sarafina Maize Meal by Century Millers
  8. Tosha Maize Meal by Godmesa Foods and Allied limited
  9. Ahiba Maize Meal by Grango Suba Millers
  10. Hakika Best by Halisi Maize Millers
  11. Budget Maize Meal by Karibu Flour Mills
  12. Wema Maize Meal by Luma Millers Limited
  13. Jomba by Machakos Millers
  14. Adardere Mupa by Mbaitu Maize Milling
  15. Afya by Meru Multipurpose Cooperative Society
  16. Uzima by Sigose Farm Company Limited
  17. Sungura by Sungura Unga Millers