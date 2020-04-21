The Kenya Editors Guild Association in conjunction with the Kenya Medical Association and the Association of Nurses have initiated a campaign where everyone in the Kenyan borders will stop and clap for healthcare workers.

This was announced on Tuesday by Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi who also applauded the Kenya Airforce for flying banners thanking healthcare workers for being on the frontline to fight Covid-19.

"I want to thank Kenya Airforce for flying banners aiding in our communication stating that we should stay at home," the Health CAS stated.

A campaign dubbed "Saa Sita" has been launched to show support to healthcare workers for their contribution in combating the novel coronavirus.

Applause for healthcare workers

Kenya Airforce helicopters have been flying around the Nairobi Metropolitan area with banners captioned "God Bless Medics" among others.

People all around the world are gathering on their balconies as they practice social distancing to applaud the health-care workers on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus.

KDF honors Healthcare workers

The phenomenon of people cheering in the evenings began in mid-January in the city of Wuhan, China.

Social media posts recorded anonymous voices in the night, shouting from their apartment buildings a cry of “jiāyóu!” which translates to “keep up the fight" according to the Washington Post.