Mobile network service provider Safaricom will give a comprehensive care package for healthcare workers, which will include three months of free internet bundles and airtime.

The move was announced by Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi during the 35th address of the Covid-19 National Emergency Response Committee.

Dr Mwangangi thanked Safaricom for their immense contribution in the fight against Covid-19 stating that they have so far contributed close to Sh10 million.

“Let me acknowledge the contribution of mobile network providers and in particular our national carrier Safaricom through its foundation and other donations that have come so far, they have contributed close to Sh10 million for thermal scanners and have also helped us in expanding our screening capability. Additionally, Safaricom will be supporting healthcare workers and is in the process of rolling out a free communication package. This package will include; 3 months of internet bundles and airtime for our healthcare workers and will form part of the comprehensive care package for our healthcare workers,” said the CAS.

New Covid-19 cases

In the Tuesday address, CAS Mwangangi announced an additional 15 new cases of the Covid-19 disease bringing the national tally to 296.

“Eleven are Kenyans while four are foreign nationals. Out of the 15 cases, seven are from Mombasa, 6 from Nairobi and 2 from Mandera County. None have a recent history of travel. With regard to gender, 7 are males and 8 females. The 15 new cases are aged between 19-75 years of age,” said Dr Mwangangi.

