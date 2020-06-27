Kenya Airways (KQ) will resume domestic flights in the next couple of days, according to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The airline had suspended operations for the past three months due to the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the world.

In a bid to open up the economy, KQ will be allowed to resume operations in-country amid lockdown of some counties.

“We're doing everything we can to make sure we are back in the skies... we're eager to open up, but we have to make sure we all stay safe,” President Kenyatta said.

KQ counting loses

He was speaking during a video conference sponsored by the Washington-based Corporate Council on Africa.

The travel ban effectively cut off Kenya Airways’ flow of new revenues at a time it had no cash revenues.

KQ chief executive Allan Kilavuka revealed that the airline has lost an estimated Ksh10 billion due to the pandemic.

The airline has been operating only cargo flights for essentials services such as medicine but it has not been enough to sustain business.