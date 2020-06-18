Kenya failed to clinch the non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council after failing to meet the required threshold of votes.

The second round of voting is scheduled for Thursday where Kenya is expected to clinch 128 votes to meet the required threshold to join the UNSC as a non-permanent member.

During the Wednesday voting Kenya scored 113 votes against Djibouti’s 78 which means Nairobi diplomats will have to lobby other countries to tilt the votes in her favour.

The second round of voting will be taking place in New York City, United States of America.

Kenya lobbies for UN top seat

On Tuesday night President Uhuru Kenyatta held a conference call with envoys, where he campaigned for Kenya to earn the seat at the UNSC.

“A vote for Kenya is a vote for peace. A vote for Kenya is a vote for global solidarity. A vote for Kenya is a vote for multilateralism,” Uhuru told the envoys.

The UNSC is mandated with maintaining world peace and security and it's considered the most vital part of the UN.

If Kenya wins the seat it will be the third time for the East African nation which sat in the UNSC between 1973-1974 and 1997-1998.