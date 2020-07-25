The Ministry of Health through Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Rashid Aman has confirmed 375 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, after testing 2052 samples.

The total number of those who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus now stands at 16643.

The new cases are spread as follows; Nairobi 240, Kajiado 36, Kiambu 31, Migori 16, Machakos 15, Nakuru 14, Nyeri 5, Kisumu 3, Uasin Gishu 3, Mombasa 3, TransNzoia 2, Meru 1, Kakamega 1, Kisii, Siaya, Murang’a, and Vihiga 1 each.

Out of the 375 new cases, 229 males while 146 females. The Youngest is 5 months old and the oldest in 90 years old. 351 are Kenyans while 24 are foreigners.

At the same time, 128 patients have been discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 7574.

However, 4 more people have died as a result of Covid-19, bringing the total number of fatalities to 278.

Also Read: I am Diabetic - CAS Mercy Mwangangi reveals during Covid-19 briefing