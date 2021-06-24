KDF confirms fatalities following Ol Tepesi chopper crash

In an official dispatch from Colonel Zipporah Kioko, the force confirmed that some of the passengers aboard the chopper which crashed on Thursday had passed away.

Col Kioko also added that all the passengers who had survived were undergoing treatment at the Defence Forces Memorial Hospital in Nairobi.

The KDF spokesperson, however, did not reveal the identities of those who survived or perished from the crash stating that their families had not been contacted.

KDF further conveyed that an investigation into the cause of the crash had been launched

"All the passengers onboard the KAF Helicopter Mi 171 E, which crashed at landing, at Ol Tepesi in Kajiado County today 24th June 2021 at 9:00 am, are accounted for and have been moved to safety.