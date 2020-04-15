National Police Service Commission has requested for officers' allowance to be increased.

According to NPSC chairperson Eliud Kinuthia, police officers should be given an allowance boost to cushion them during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Kinuthia stated that he had initiated consultations with the Cabinet Committee on National Development Implementation and Communication (NDICC) and Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

NPSC chairperson Eliud Kinuthia

Allowance increase

Kinuthia asked for uniform allowance for all ranks and additional responsibility allowance for commanders beginning March 2020.

This he noted should only be considered up to the relevant time when the Country returns to normal enforcement of law and order.

He further asked for sufficient budgetary allocation for officers to be supplied with adequate sanitizers and Personal Protective Equipment in all the work stations.