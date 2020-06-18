Kenya has reported 213 Covid-19 cases, out of a sample of 6,024 tests which increases the number of coronavirus cases to 4257.

In a briefing on Thursday Health CAS Rashid Aman reported that 10 patients had succumbed to the disease increasing the number of fatalities to 117.

This is also the highest number of deaths to be reported in a single day in Kenya.

Out of the 213 new cases 198 Kenyans and 15 are foreign nationals.

152 are males and 62 are females. The youngest is a 1 year-old child and the oldest is 73-years old.

Distribution of coronavirus cases in counties is as follows

136 Nairobi

32 mombasa

13 kajiado

5 Busia

4 nakuru

4 Machakos

3 garissa

3 isiolo

2 taita

2 kitui

1 migori

1 narok

1 embu

The number of recoveries has also increased after 106 patients were discharged bringing the number of recoveries to 1,459.