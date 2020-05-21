Eighty new coronavirus case have been recorded.

Speaking on Thursday Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were recorded after 3102 samples were tested.

The number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 1109.

Nairobi has 41 new cases and Mombasa recorded 20.

The Health CS scolded Kenyans for ignoring directives that have been initiated by the government to curb the spread of the virus.

"Siaya has 7 new cases which was transferred from Kibra in Nairobi. One person took mourners for a burial to Siaya. They were positive," CS Kagwe said.

"There's a reason why there's cessation of movement in Nairobi . Siaya cases emanated from Kibra. We have 13 cases in Kibra," he added.

CS Kagwe also urged parents with toddlers to take extra precaution and not entertain visitors who could infect babies with the virus.

The CS reported that a six month old baby is among those new cases infected.

Nine patients have been discharged from the hospital while the number of fatalities still stands at 50.