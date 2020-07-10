Kenya has reported 473 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Speaking in Kilifi County of Friday, CS Kagwe reported that the 9 cases were gotten after testing of 6,979 samples.

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the country now stands at 9,448 since the first case was reported in March.

Eight more patients succumbed to Covid-19 as the number of fatalities hits 181.

The Health CS also reported that 76 patients have also been discharged increasing the number to 2,733.

According to CS Kagwe, 42 counties have so far recorded Covid-19 cases, with Nairobi leading with 5,188 cases.