Kenya Suspends flights to Somalia

This comes just a few days after the two countries were reported to have mended diplomatic ties.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority in a notice to Airmen said the suspension will remain in effect for the next three months.

KCAA noted that they had received a directive from the government to suspend air travel between Kenya and Somalia over security concerns.

With the directive getting into effect immediately, only medical and humanitarian aid flights will be allowed to operate.

Flights from Somalia using the Kenyan airspace to other destinations will also be exempted from the new directive.

This comes barely a week after Presidents of the two countries committed to restore diplomatic ties following an agreement that was brokered by Qatar.