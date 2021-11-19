Kenyan businessman buys Raila a plane [Video]

In a video posted by Reuters, Njuguna said that he would give one plane to ODM Leader Raila Odinga for his campaigns.

He plans to use the second one for personal use and the third one for business. KAA had put on auction 73 abandoned planes.

“The cargo plane will be for business, the jet will be for personal use and the other one we will support baba for the campaign, we will donate to ODM,” he said.

The planes are among 73 aircraft auctioned by the KAA in November, 2021.

A number of the planes were bought as is, including a Somalia military aircraft which was sold for as little as Sh78,000.

The planes were disposed of overstaying at their yards at the Jomo Kenyatta, Moi, Wilson and Lokichoggio airports.

Some of the entities whose aircraft are lying uncollected at the airports are Somali Air Force, Jetlink, Skyward, Eagle Aviation, Prestige Aviation, Fly540, Pan Africa Airways, and Planes for Africa.

“All interested purchasers are requested to view the items as per the dates and verify their respective details as these are not warranted by neither the auctioneer nor KAA as the items are being offered for sale ‘as is-where-is’,” the KAA notice read.

Range Rover gift.

Odinga recently received a new Range Rover from supporters in Dubai during the Dubai Expo 2020, United Arabs Emirates.

The ODM leader has also received branded vehicles from Homeboyz Entertainment and Mombasa-based businessman Bernard Waore.