A section of Kenyans have been angered by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna’s statement on the way Nation Media Group’s NTV covered the Babu Owino versus DJ Evolve (Felix Orinda) case.

In a tweet, Sifuna said NTV accused the judge who gave orders baring the media, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) from speaking about the case, of indecency.

He went on to mention that because of NTV’s choice of words, the judge might recuse himself from the case, causing further delay.

“You shouldn't have to be told not to discuss merits of a case @ntvkenya. I watched this piece jana and you basically accused the judge of impropriety for this order "granted in darkness". You geniuses will cause the judge to recuse himself causing further delay to the case,” said Edwin Sifuna.

Edwin Sifuna's tweet

His words did not settle well many twitter users who then called him out, while some accused him of siding with Babu Owino (the accused) because he is a member of the ODM Party.

Read Also: Media, DCI, DPP hit with gag order in Babu Owino and DJ Evolve case

Here are their reactions;