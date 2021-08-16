Kenyans call for immediate arrest of Oscar Sudi after threat to violence

Mr Sudi was addressing Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Fred Matiang'i on the matter of deportation of Deputy President William Ruto's Turkish associate, Harun Aydin.

Sudi insisted that CS Matiang'i ordered the deportation based on ulterior motives.

The Tanga Tanga MP went on to put Dr Matiang'i on notice over the end of his tenure in office, adding that he would be removed "one way or another".

"Don't Kenyans for fools, spending a lot of time to explain nothing," the MP stated.

The widely circulated video clip has raised concerns among Kenyans who took the MP's sentiments as a threat to violence.

"@NCIC_Kenya One year to elections, warning shots are already being fired. What the hell is this Oscar Sudi is insinuating?" one concerned citizen stated.

One Waisaka Chibole added: "My Take: A country that has people like Oscar Sudi advising it's DP is forever condemned! We are heading in Unknown destination to allow such character to advise DP on his foreign relations, diplomacy and international relations with dictatorial states like Uganda. It is a tragedy."

History of Hate Speech

MP Sudi is not new to hate speech and incitement charges, having been arrested and arraigned in court over the same just at the beginning of the year.

At the time he had made controversial statements against former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta.