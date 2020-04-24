Kenyans have expressed their anger of COVID-19 vaccine trials in the country suggested by British scientists.

In a BBC interview, Fergus Walsh, the BBC medical correspondent, suggested that Oxford scientists could start their trials in Kenya if tests in the UK don’t get the expected results.

“We could be careful not to over-promise because we are desperate for this vaccine to work but the team in Oxford have a really strong record going back 30 years," Walsh stated.

"... they’ve also developed vaccines against plague, malaria (now) if they don’t get early quick results from the UK they are considering a trial in Kenya where the epidemic of the coronavirus will be on the rise," he continued.

Angry Kenyans

However, his remarks have infuriated Kenyans who took to social media to demand answers from the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Earlier on Thursday, the first human trial in Europe of a coronavirus vaccine began in Oxford in what British media described as a highly significant moment.

Oxford Vaccine Group at the University of Oxford, who is conducting the ongoing trial in the UK have not commented on Welsh’s statement.

The latest development evokes a similar outrage that accompanied a suggestion by two French scientists that a vaccine trial should start from Africa given the lack of facilities and health support system.

Here are some reactions from Twitter

