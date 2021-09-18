Kenyans to deal with record high electricity bills from September

This is following the enactment of the November 2018 schedule of electricity tariffs by Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The jump on electricity cost is due to higher tariffs on water resources, the fuel cost and the forex adjustment levies in new bills.

New tariffs gazetted on Friday, September 17 show water resource levy has shot up by 80 times to sh.1.20 per kWh from two cents on the back of a deal between the World Bank and the Ministry of Water.

The deal reached in August 2021 raised water bills to cushion water companies against higher costs.

The raise has seen EPRA raise the water levy in electricity billing, a levy representative of energy purchased from hydro-power plants.

This news comes barely a week after the price of fuel was increased to the highest they have ever been with petrol retailing at Sh.134.72 and diesel at Sh.115.6 in Nairobi.

Already, matatu and transport operators have announced an increase in fare following the new fuel prices.

The prices of various commodities are also expected to shoot after cargo hauliers send notice to wholesale traders and manufacturers.

“The transporters have already given us an indication that the prices will go up Sh400 per ton more than we used to pay,” said Njoroge Wainaina who owns a supermarket in Nyeri.

In the latest consumer price index released by the Kenya Bureau of Statistics, inflation rose to 6.57% in August 2021.