Kenyans warned about conmen targeting victims with 5G SIM cards on Tom Mboya street

According to the detectives, the syndicate operates from a vehicle behind Kenya Archives.

Part of their modus operandi is enticing unsuspecting victims with an upgrade of SIM cards to 5G technology.

Investigators further revealed that the fraudsters purport to be working for one of Kenya's major telecommunications company.

"Once they have the full attention of an unsuspecting would be buyer, they access the victim's mobile money transfer PIN and other mobile banking details, after which they transfer money from the victims’ accounts to unknown accounts," a statement from DCI read in part.

The DCI went on to note that efforts to mete the suspects with the full force of the law have previously been unsuccessful.

"Whereas detectives and general duty police officers have previously arrested the fraudsters after receiving complaints from victims, they (victims) hardly show up at the police stations or DCI offices to file formal reports, thus weakening the evidential aspect upon arraignment of the suspects.