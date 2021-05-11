The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued a statement on a conmen cartel operating at Nairobi's Tom Mboya street.
Kenyans warned about conmen targeting victims with 5G SIM cards on Tom Mboya street
To be forewarned is to be forearmed
According to the detectives, the syndicate operates from a vehicle behind Kenya Archives.
Part of their modus operandi is enticing unsuspecting victims with an upgrade of SIM cards to 5G technology.
Investigators further revealed that the fraudsters purport to be working for one of Kenya's major telecommunications company.
"Once they have the full attention of an unsuspecting would be buyer, they access the victim's mobile money transfer PIN and other mobile banking details, after which they transfer money from the victims’ accounts to unknown accounts," a statement from DCI read in part.
The DCI went on to note that efforts to mete the suspects with the full force of the law have previously been unsuccessful.
"Whereas detectives and general duty police officers have previously arrested the fraudsters after receiving complaints from victims, they (victims) hardly show up at the police stations or DCI offices to file formal reports, thus weakening the evidential aspect upon arraignment of the suspects.
"As such, we appeal to members of the public who may have been hoodwinked by the fraudsters to report at DCI Headquarters’ Serious Crime Unit, to formally report their experiences with the syndicate for necessary Police action to be initiated," the statement read.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke