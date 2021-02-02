Kenya's Covid-19 cases have crossed the 101,000 mark following the discovery of 153 new infections.

The Covid-19 case load stands at 101,009.

The new cases were detected from 3,922 samples tested over the last 24 hours.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe confirmed that 471 patients are currently admitted at various facilities countrywide while 1,471 more were under the Home-Based Care programme.

Twenty-seven patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 12 of whom are on ventilatory support and 15 on supplemental oxygen.

Sixteen patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 12 of them in the general wards and 4 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Deaths and Recoveries

There were no new deaths reported on Tuesday bringing Kenya's total fatalities to 1,766.

Kenya's recoveries stand at 83,990 after 54 patients were discharged from care; 35 from the home-based care programme and 19 from various health facilities.