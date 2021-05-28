Man who stopped Uhuru's convoy helped to take daughter back to school

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Nyambane explained that his struggling financial situation led him to seek the president’s attention.

He told the media that after his story was covered in the news, one of his daughters who had been sent home for school fees was allowed back in school.

The father of three has been struggling to make ends meet for his family and due to the dire situation, his sister took over the care of one of his children.

"My sister took in one of my children. The other one, who was recently sent home for school fees, has reported back to school after her head-teacher watched me attempting to catch the President’s attention due to frustration.

“I did not fear being run over by his cars, as it is I am at the end of the road since I cannot provide for my family,” he said.

Nyambane also revealed that President Kenyatta intervened to save him from the wrath of his no-nonsense security officers.

“I heard him (Kenyatta) telling his bodyguards: ‘achana na huyo kijana.

“He, thereafter, addressed me, saying: ‘tutaongea, tutaongea before rolling up his car window’,” the man said.

Nyambane had walked 1.6km to Lucky Summer after he heard word that President Kenyatta was in the area.

He said that the move to jump onto the road was not planned but happened in the heat of the moment.

Nairobi County Regional Commander, Augustine Nthumbi noted that to avert such an occurrence in the future the senior management of the police service, will be asking leaders to sensitize their constituents ahead of visits by VVIPs such as the President.

Swift Response

When Nyambane sprung onto the road, the presidential outriders and other members of his security team rushed to the scene to get him out of the way as residents cheered on.

Police have said they won't pursue any action against the man after establishing that he was only excited to see the head of state.

Though he didn’t seem to have ill motives, the security lapse would have led to more disastrous outcomes in the event that Nyambane was armed.

The President’s convoy consists of many cars and officers who are charged with specific responsibilities to ensure his safety at all times while on the road.