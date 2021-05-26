Uhuru's car nearly runs over intruder[Video]

President Kenyatta had visited Lucky Summer area in Nairobi to preside over the official opening of the ultra-modern Neema abattoir.

A video seen by Pulse Live shows a man running towards the Toyota V8 Landcruiser which was carrying the head of state.

Pulse Live Kenya

The unidentified resident stood right in the middle of the road, in front of the car President Kenyatta was in, bringing it to a screeching halt in an attempt to avoid running him over.

The presidential outriders and other members of his security team rushed to the scene to get the man out of the way as residents cheered on.

Police have said they won't pursue any action against the man after establishing that he was only excited to see the head of state.

Though the man didn’t seem to have ill motives, the security lapse would have led to more disastrous outcomes in the event that he was armed.

The President’s convoy consists of many cars and officers who are charged with specific responsibilities to ensure his safety at all times while on the road.

A line up of police officers is usually stationed to create a buffer between any onlookers and the convoy.

Uhuru's Security Breach in Lamu

Days ago during the launch of the Lamu Port in the coast, President Kenyatta was startled when a stranger charged at him while making his speech.

Members of his security team swung into action stopping the intruder from reaching the podium where the head of state was delivering his address.

"Pole sana, kila mtu na mambo yake," Uhuru said after his security team's intervention.

"Seems like someone tried to move/charge towards the President in Lamu startling him as his security moved in," Radio Africa Group Digital Editor commented as KTN's replied "Mzee yuko ridho!"