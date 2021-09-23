KFCB bans "gay" documentary on Kenyan Samuel Asilikwa

In a statement to the press, acting KFCB CEO Chris Wambua indicated that the film has been restricted for promoting a "gay theme".

"In the course of examining a film titled: I am Samuel, which was submitted to the Board for classification, the Board noted a clear and deliberate attempt by the producer, to promote same-sex marriage as an acceptable way of life.

"This attempt is evident through the repeated confessions by the gay couple that what they feel for each other is normal and should be embraced as a way of life, as well as the characters' body language, including scenes of kissing of two male lovers. The documentary ultimately features marriage of the two men, and concludes with the dedication of the film to the gay community," CEO Wambua outlined.

Pulse Live Kenya

The 2020 film was produced by Toni Kamau, who also produced Emmy-nominated "Softie" film on activist Boniface Mwangi.

I am Samuel features Kenyan-born Samuel Asilikwa highlighting his experience coming out to his parents and introducing them to his partner Alex.

In the film, Samuel also describes the struggles of being an out, gay man in Nairobi and how he and his partner handle rejection even from family.

KFCB CEO Wambua announced that any attempts to air the film within the territory of Kenya is now deemed illegal.

"Any attempt to exhibit, distribute, broadcast or possess the RESTRICTED film within the Republic of Kenya shall, therefore, be met with the full force of the law.

"While the Board welcomes local and foreign support to our budding local film inductry, such funding should focus on production of content that is aligned with the laws of our country. Films that advocate same-sex marriage, homosexuality or any outlawed practices shall not be allowed for exhibition, broadcast or distribution within the country," KFCB announced.