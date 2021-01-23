Kenya Films Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua has criticized award-winning acress Lupita Nyong'o for her post on Friday.

Dr Mutua stated that Lupita's "sarcastic response" was disrespectful to Tourism CS Najib Balala.

He further stated that Lupita had embarrassed the country.

"Being a global icon should come with some loyalty to your country and respect for elders!" he tweeted.

Lupita laughed off a comment made by CS Balala on why the tourism board had not selected her to be its international ambassador instead picking British model Naomi Campbell.

“I know everybody is asking why not Lupita. Lupita has commitments and her managers cannot allow us to access her. We’ve spent the last five years looking for Lupita," Nation quoted Balala.

Lupita had in turn responded: ""Me when I hear the Kenyan Ministry of Tourism has been looking for me for five years," adding, "Niko Wakanda (I'm in Wakanda)."