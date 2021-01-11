A Kiambu court on Monday ruled to have Lawrence Warunge and his girlfriend Sarah Muthoni detained in police custody as investigations into the murder of his family members ensue.

Kiambu Chief Magistrate Patricia Gichohi directed for the two to be detained for an additional 14 days.

Warunge will be detained at the Gigiri Police Station while Muthoni will be detained at the Muthaiga Police Station.

Murders were planned 3 months earlier

In a statement to the police, Warunge confessed to having planned the grisly slaugter of his family members three months prior.

He added that he had drawn inspiration from the killer in "Killing Eve", a TV series.

The prime suspect also added that two crime and murder novels also gave him ideas on how to execute the murders.

Warunge also told police that his girlfriend, Muthoni, purchased the knives he used for the bizarre killings.