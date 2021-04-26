Kikuyu Anger is manufactured by Ruto – Mutahi Ngunyi claims

In a tweet, Ngunyi questioned the Bottom-Up economic build up that the DP has been preaching, saying President Uhuru Kenyatta has improved the livelihoods of many.

He noted that during the Moi era, the price Coffee per kilo was fifty cents, rose to Sh2.5 under the Kibaki administration, but currently a Kilo of Coffee sells at Sh118.

“Kikuyu ANGER is MANUFACTURED by Ruto. Under Moi, the price of coffee per Kilo was Ksh 0.5. During Kibaki's second term, it SHOT to Ksh 2.5 per Kilo. Under Uhuru the farmer is getting Ksh 118 per Kilo or 50 times under Kibaki. Is this BOTTOM-UP economics? #UhurusCoffeeGameChanger,” said Ngunyi.

The political analyst has been against the politics style of Deputy President William Ruto and has been very vocal about it.