Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has outlined 2 main reasons Deputy President William Ruto should be impeached.

Taking to Twitter, Ngunyi stated that the first reason the DP should not be in office is that he defected from Jubilee, the party that got him elected, and is now a member of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

He went on to say that the Deputy President has abandoned his duties as Principal Assistant to the President and no longer goes to work.

“GROUNDS for IMPEACHING Ruto. ONE. He has DEFECTED from Jubilee to UDA and is LYING to the Country that "...It is NOT what it seems". TWO. He has ABDICATED his responsibility as DP. He no longer GOES to work. What JUSTIFICATION does he have to KEEP the JOB? #UhuruOnSite,” said Mutahi Ngunyi.

Mr. Ngunyi has been a great critic of Deputy President William Ruto and one of the biggest champions of the unity handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Here is how Kenyans on Twitter reacted to his words;