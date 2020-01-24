Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen has said he was threatened over plans to attend the Mombasa Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meeting.

This comes a few days after he announced that he will attend the meeting together with other legislators allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

In a tweet, the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator stated that the person who threatened him said that he will be humiliated and heckled, but did not reveal his identity.

He however, affirmed that he will be in Mombasa over the weekend for the BBI meeting and he is ready for anything.

“I have been threatened that if I attend the Mombasa BBI meeting I shall be humiliated by being denied a seat, not being allowed to talk or even if I am allowed to talk I shall be heckled. If that’s what it takes to unite this country so be it & I am ready to absorb. Tukutane Mombasa,” read Murkomen’s tweet.

We will start storming BBI rallies starting with Mombasa- Senator Kipchumba Murkomen

Storming BBI meetings

On Tuesday, Senators and members of the National Assembly allied to DP Ruto said they will be joining the regional consultative fora on the Building Bridges Initiative, even without invitation from the BBI Task force.

The Senate Majority Leader made the announcement after a meeting attended by a host of lawmakers.

“After consultations as leaders, we have decided that in order to pursue the original spirit of the BBI, we will participate and where necessary take charge of these public rallies. We shall participate and contribute towards the success of the already organized rallies across the country beginning with Mombasa, so we are saying see you in Mombasa this Saturday,” Murkomen stated.