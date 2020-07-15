Tough times are facing Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru after Members of the County Assembly voted to reject the 2020-2021 budget.

Kirinyaga MCAs were accused of submitting a completely new budget with a variation of over 30 per cent per vote.

Waiguru has previously accused the County Assembly of arm-twisting county executives to settle their scores using the 2020-2021 budget for selfish gains.

Earlier this month, the Kirinyaga governor accused the assembly of amending the budget and allocating more funds – up to the tune of Ksh200 million- for themselves.

Anne Waiguru

Waiguru Vs MCAs

She also accused the assembly of illegally assigning itself the role of developing a County Appropriation bill which is the role of the County Executive Committee Member (CECM) of Finance.

Governor Waiguru maintained that the executive followed all the requirements in the budget-making process

On Monday the Ward Representatives started collecting signatures saying the devolved unit has become ungovernable and its leadership must go.

The MCAs who are opposed to Governor Anne Waiguru’s leadership style, say they will not relent until the county is disbanded.