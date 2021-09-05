Instead of a wheelbarrow or mkokoteni, Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Wangui Ngirici on September 4, 2021 chose to gift her daughter a Mercedes- Benz as she celebrated her 21st birthday.
Kirinyaga woman rep buys her daughter a Mercedes Benz for her 21st birthday
With money you can buy the finer things in life.
The woman rep together with her husband, Andrew Ngirici threw a lavish birthday for their second born child, Tanya Ngirici.
Taking to her social media accounts, Purity Ngirici heaped praises on her daughter describing her as the family’s jewel.
“Tanya my daughter, you are a blessing in our lives. You make me proud as a mother. You are our pride. Happy birthday.” she posted.
Her emotional post was followed by a video of their blindfolded daughter being directed to a brand new Mercedes and Tanya could not hide her joy after seeing the mindboggling surprise.
In a video shared by the woman rep, Tanya could not fathom that her parents had gifted her the luxurious Benz and when the blindfold was taken off her face, she was at a loss for words and she lovingly hugged her dad and thanked him for the gift.
Tanya's party was evidently not just an ordinary party; from the decor to the birthday cake, everything was as luxurious as it could be.
Tanya, who kept it elegant with a beautiful short black dress that had a touch of silver polka dots, enjoyed every moment as friends and family gathered to celebrate her.
The couple is known for getting out of their way when it comes to spoiling their kids. For instance, during Tanya’s 20th birthday, her father surprised her with a brand new Lexus LX worth Ksh9M.
