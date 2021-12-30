Ngirici officially dumps UDA

In a declaration on Wednesday, the MP stated that she will now vie for Kirinyaga governor's seat as an independent candidate.

"In 2022, I will not stand with any political party. I will seek to be elected as a governor, as an individual, and I'm confident that I will sail through," she stated.

UDA, a recently formed political outfit is associated with Deputy President William Ruto and politicians who support his 2022 presidential bid.

Mrs Ngirici has accused UDA officials of 'treating her badly' despite being one of the alliance's key investors.

Her woes are said to have begun when Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru decamped to UDA in October 2021.

A month later, November 25, Ngirici told one of the local dailies that political camaraderie with DP Ruto had dwindled.

"I don’t even want to remember how much I have used to build the UDA party in Kirinyaga from scratch, but I’m young in politics and still learning," she stated at the time.

Ngirici has now revealed that UDA officials attempted to have her drop her gubernatorial ambitions and offered the Mwea MP seat as a consolation.

She added that she no longer believes that UDA primaries will be conducted in a free and fair way following the dramatic events since Waiguru's defection.