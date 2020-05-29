Law enforcement officers in Kisumu county of Friday arrested at last 40 individuals accused of violating social distancing rules.

The police rounded up the group as they engaged in a morning jog and immediately took them into custody.

Among those arrested were seven minors believed to have been jogging with their guardians.

Group of 40 joggers arrested in Kisumu County when they were arraigned in court to answer to charges of violating Covid-19 social distancing measures

The accused persons were arraigned before Kisumu Senior Principal Magistrate Robinson Ondieki where they all accepted the charges against them.

The judge imposed a Sh1,000 fine on the adults while directing for the teenagers to be let off with a warning.

Also Read: 402 people arrested on Sunday - PS Kibicho

In a separate incident in Embu County, close to 100 individuals were arrested for allegedly flouting the Ministry of Health directives on preventive measures against Covid-19.

Embu County Commissioner Abdulahi Galgalo revealed that a majority of the arrested individuals were reported by members of the public.

Among those arrested were passengers who had traveled from Kilifi County. They were reported by a PSV driver who overheard their conversations.