Kivutha speaks after accusations of not paying monthly subscription to Wiper

In a statement issued from his home, where he is recovering after surgery, the Governor clarified that he is still a bonafide member of the party despite having resigned as its chairperson.

The Governor further dismissed allegations that he stopped remitting the monthly subscription to the party.

The accusation was leveled against him by officials of the party who also issued a summons to the Governor for an appearance before the party's disciplinary committee.

Professor Kibwana has been accused of failing to support Wiper's candidate during the Kitise-Kithuki Ward by-election.

The Wiper candidate, Sabastian Muli went on to win the buy-election and is the current Member of County Assembly for the ward.

Without stating whether he would attend the disciplinary hearing, the governor insisted that he is committed to unity talks with leaders from the region ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Governor Kibwana was speaking after a group of Ukambani elders visited him at his home to check up on him following his hospitalization.