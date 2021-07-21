KRA goes after Kenyan owner of luxurious cars which caused debates online

The controversial businessman behind London Distillers Limited is now being accused on Sh2.1 billion tax evasion.

Tax evasion charges add to a host of forgery charges which got him arrested in March 2019.

At the time, the 74-year-old Galot had been presented with nine counts of forgery and providing false information. He would later deny the charges and was released on a Sh500,000 cash bail.

One of the charges brought against him was doctoring documents which removed two of his nephews as directors of one of the family-owned enterprise, King Woollen Mills.

The nephews - Pravin Galot and Rajesh Galot - also accused their uncle of various other improprieties around the family-owned businesses which span real estate, shares, beverage distillery, bottling and clothing.

"In May 18, 2007, with the intent to defraud and without lawful authority, made false documents, namely annual returns of King Woollen Mills for 2006, claiming it is genuine and was made by the directors of the company," the charge sheet against Mohan read.

On his part, Mohan accused his nephew Pravin of starting a similar company to the family-owned Manchester Outfitters (K) Ltd where Pravin was also listed as a director.

"Pravin Galot is not a director or shareholder of Galot Industries or any other company that I founded. Before employing Pravin[to manage Manchester Outfitters (K) Ltd], I paid for his education in high school and university in the USA. He failed to graduate and got no credentials.

"Pravin registered a parallel company known as Manchester Outfitters East Africa Limited and used it to defraud my company. He fraudulently transferred my company property known as land reference number 24092 worth Sh800 million to his private company called Galot Holdings," Mohan stated in his sworn affidavit to the courts.

