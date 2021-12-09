KUCCPS claims 32-year-old woman was supposed to join Moi University 13 years ago

According to the KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Agnes Wahome, Nafula was indeed admitted to Moi University in 2008 to pursue a Bachelor of Tourism Management course.

On Tuesday, November 7, Citizen TV highlighted the plight of the 32-year-old who was never selected to join any public university.

According to the media station, the board at the time mandated to aid government sponsored students at the time was Joint Admissions Board (JAB).

"KUCCPS has managed to trace the records of JAB and confirmed that Ms Nafula was indeed admitted to Moi University in 2008 to pursue a Bachelor of Tourism Management course.

KUCCPS has made contact with the administration of Moi University with a view that the institution takes up the matter," the letter from KUCCPS stated.

Wahome affirmed that the mother of two will have to write to KUCCPS and provide all the details required.

"In the circumstances, KUCCPS wishes to clarify that JAB indeed placed Ms Nafula to pursue university education under the regular Government programme contrary to media reports," Wahome stated.

Nafula's pursuit for an admission to a university dates back to 2007 when she scored an A minus in her KCSE exams.