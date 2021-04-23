Lawyer Alice Yano was the last candidate to be interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for the position of Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Kenya.
Last candidate to interview for CJ position leaves Kenyans with controversial joke
Joke involving the First Lady
Yano was interviewed on Friday in a day-long endeavour which sparked reactions among Kenyans on Twitter.
One of the moments where Yano amused and offended those watching the interview in equal measure was when she made a joke about her first call to the First Lady of the Republic of Kenya in the event that she should become the next CJ.
"First and foremost I'll start with the Attorney General, who's the chief legal advisor to the government, members of the JSC and evaluate the problem... Once we have exhausted the solutions then we will go and meet with the appointing authority and that way it will be an initiative of the JSC.
"Sometimes I feel like making a joke... If I am lady CJ, I would call Mama Margaret to have me for a cup of tea to get to know the moods of Mzee, then from there we move and go meet Mzee with members of the commission, but of course that's just a joke," she disclaimed.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke